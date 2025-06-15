Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.18% of Alamo Group worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

