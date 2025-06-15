First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

