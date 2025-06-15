North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 37,998 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,998 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.35% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAKE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lakeland Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of LAKE opened at $13.92 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.68). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently -3.99%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

