VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.
About VS MEDIA
