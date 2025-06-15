VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

