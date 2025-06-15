Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Scratch Capital LLC

Scratch Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 14.7% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

