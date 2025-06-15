North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.32 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SFM LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.75. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.