Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WEEI stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%.

About Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

