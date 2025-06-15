North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 545 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.29. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

