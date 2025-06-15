WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Update

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WVS Financial Stock Up 2.5%

WVFC stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

WVS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from WVS Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.52%. WVS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

