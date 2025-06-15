Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.0% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PID. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 108,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1665 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

