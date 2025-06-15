Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 13,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 22,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Up 1.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

