Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 2.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,836,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,041,000 after purchasing an additional 356,798 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,214,000 after acquiring an additional 150,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $190.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.51 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

