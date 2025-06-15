Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,944,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after buying an additional 934,455 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after buying an additional 767,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after buying an additional 701,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 417.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bobbi Doorenbos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $63,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,871.68. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,184 shares of company stock worth $5,149,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

