Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,615,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 196,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.36.

Itron Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,482.40. This trade represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $945,620. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

