Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 97,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.