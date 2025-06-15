Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:LLY opened at $818.56 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $775.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

