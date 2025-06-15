Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.6%

COWZ opened at $54.76 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

