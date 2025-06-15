CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

