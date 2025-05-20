Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter worth $3,450,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in N-able by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 1,083,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in N-able by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 258,979 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in N-able by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 947,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 229,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in N-able by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 417,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NABL opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.57. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NABL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

