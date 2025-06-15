Scratch Capital LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,328 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7%

Walmart stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

