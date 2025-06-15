BayBridge Capital Group LLC Sells 13,609 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

