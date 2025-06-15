Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 133,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intel by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.