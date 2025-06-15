Life Planning Partners Inc Has $1.21 Million Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 105,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.