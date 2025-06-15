Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $22.06 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 3.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,436,000 after buying an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,243,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after buying an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $422.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

