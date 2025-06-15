Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 861.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 85,427 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 993.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after buying an additional 322,781 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 216,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

