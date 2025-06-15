Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,846,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

