Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,132 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 88,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

