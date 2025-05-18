Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after acquiring an additional 365,954 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.65%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

