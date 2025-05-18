Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of EHI stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
