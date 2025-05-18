CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Trading 11.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 87 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberAgent, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.