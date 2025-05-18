Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 119,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £468,647.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

