249,418 Shares in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:NTWO opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 18, 2024 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

