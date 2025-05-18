Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.