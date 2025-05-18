Defense Stocks To Watch Now – May 17th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and manufacture military and defense equipment—ranging from aircraft and armored vehicles to weapons systems, electronics and cybersecurity solutions. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets and geopolitical developments, which can offer investors relatively stable demand but also political and budgetary risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.88. 8,432,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,473. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.55. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.86. 4,642,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,995,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,498,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The company has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

