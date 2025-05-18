Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Down 37.1% – Time to Sell?

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 37.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 1,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 37.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.