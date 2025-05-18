Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.44. 62,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 93,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

Experian Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

