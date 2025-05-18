Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.84). Approximately 6,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 45,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.85).

Motorpoint Group Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Swarupa Pathakji bought 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £9,951.36 ($13,219.13). 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

