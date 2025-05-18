Gildan Activewear Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Shares of GIL opened at C$70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.84. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$47.12 and a one year high of C$79.11.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.00.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
