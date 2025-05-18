Gildan Activewear Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at C$70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.84. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$47.12 and a one year high of C$79.11.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total value of C$318,490.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,359.71. This represents a 97.15% decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total value of C$7,808,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,044 shares of company stock worth $9,916,917. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.