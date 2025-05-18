Promising Chinese Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, Epsium Enterprise, UP Fintech, and Gaotu Techedu are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to shares of companies headquartered or incorporated in mainland China that trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as internationally through venues like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. depositary receipts (ADRs). These equities offer investors exposure to China’s fast-growing economy but carry risks related to local regulatory policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $529.05. 694,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,777. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.10 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.70 and its 200-day moving average is $352.21.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,518. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $15.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,158.93. The company had a trading volume of 148,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,526. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,218.69.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 655,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,055. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

Shares of EPSM traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 1,218,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,648. Epsium Enterprise has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.94. 1,960,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.70. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

GOTU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 3,232,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.29. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

