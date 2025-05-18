The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GLU opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

