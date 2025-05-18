Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on September 2nd

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
