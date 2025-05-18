Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on September 2nd

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund ( NYSE:WDI Free Report ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

