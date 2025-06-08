Travel Stocks Worth Watching – June 8th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, Booking, SoFi Technologies, and American Express are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel and tourism—this includes airlines, hotels, cruise lines and online booking platforms. By investing in travel stocks, you gain exposure to consumer demand for leisure and business travel, but these stocks can be especially sensitive to economic cycles, seasonal trends, geopolitical events and public‐health developments. Performance in this sector typically mirrors broader shifts in global mobility and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,014.94. 1,852,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $993.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $979.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. 9,718,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,045,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,614.61. 174,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,990.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,932.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 63,113,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,134,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.71. 2,098,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,272. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

