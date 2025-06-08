ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.64. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

