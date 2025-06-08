Best Penny Stocks To Consider – June 8th

BigBear.ai, TeraWulf, Venus Concept, Eyenovia, Plug Power, Taseko Mines, and Endeavour Silver are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share in U.S. markets (and often under $1 on Canadian exchanges). Because they usually trade on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges, they tend to have limited liquidity, wide bid-ask spreads and high price volatility, making them a speculative, high-risk investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,405,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,442,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,191,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,203,621. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Venus Concept (VERO)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

VERO traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $3.18. 61,208,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERO

Eyenovia (EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,838,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EYEN

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 189,869,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,458,098. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Taseko Mines (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,320,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $966.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGB

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,452,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Read More