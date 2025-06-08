Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

