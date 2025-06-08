Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $591.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.