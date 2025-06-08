Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 4,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 300.8% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.66. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

