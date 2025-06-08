Top Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and PepsiCo are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the quantities of food and household items that a grocery store keeps on hand to meet customer demand. They encompass perishable goods (like produce, dairy and meat) as well as nonperishables (such as canned or dry-packaged foods), and require careful inventory management to balance availability against spoilage and overstock. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,140,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $493.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.82. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $1,014.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $993.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $979.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,619,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,871. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.16.

