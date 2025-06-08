Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6,063.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 128,535 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

