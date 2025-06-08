Top Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – June 7th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, Broadcom, Apple, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms are generally well-established industry leaders, offering greater financial stability and lower volatility than smaller companies. Investors often include large-cap stocks in their portfolios for steady dividend income and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.14. 163,425,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,690,029. The stock has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.62. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,389,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,012,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.88. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 153,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,137,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 86,933,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,889,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $135.28. The firm has a market cap of $301.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.25, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,055,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.22. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.92. The company had a trading volume of 46,477,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,142,188. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.57. 39,746,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,103,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.71.

